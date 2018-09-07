Nicondra: Less Storminess Into the Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some drier air pushing in from the east is allowing us to see a bit less storminess and will keep us a bit drier for the evening hours. That’s good news as Friday night football gets into full swing. While we won’t see as much rain around for the weekend, it will not be completely dry. Keep the rain gear around as some heavy down pours may show up. Temperatures will remain close to our longterm average in the upper 80s near 90 during the day and mid-70s at night.