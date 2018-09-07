Peek inside Tiger Stadium’s new beer section

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Fans visiting LSU’s Tiger Stadium will find several big improvements since last season including new electronic concession menus, new game monitors above the concession areas, and various restroom upgrades.
But what will likely have most fans talking is The Chute, a new beer section inside the stadium that features a gigantic HD video board and TVs throughout.
Workers were busy Thursday putting the final touches in place before Saturday’s home opener against Southeastern Louisiana University.
The Chute, located near the south end zone, will offer beer sales two and a half hours before kickoff until the start of the fourth quarter of all home games.
Fans must be 21 years or older and pay a $20 fee for a wristband to get into the beer area.
The fee includes two beers. Each wristband comes with two detachable tokens, good for the first two included beers.
Additional beers will be $6 each. Different color wristbands will be used for each home game, according to LSU Assistant Athletic Director Matthew LaBorde.
“It’s an area that is obviously tailor made for what we’re trying to do,” said LSU Associate Athletic Director for Communications Michael Bonnette. “We kind of had to start from scratch in terms of making it a place where fans want to be.”
Burgersmith and Papa John’s Pizza will also sell food inside The Chute, LaBorde says.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.