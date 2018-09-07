Sign up begins for ‘Adopt-a-Catch Basin’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has opened registration for those looking to learn how to properly clean their neighborhood catch basins.
Adopt-a-Catch Basin hopes that residents will be able to go back to their communities and lead neighborhood clean-ups.
Training will take place on September 29 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Phyllis Wheatley Community School, 2300 Dumaine Street.
After the training is complete, the Neighborhood Engagement Office will work to coordinate district cleaning days.
- District C (Eastbank)/ District E (New Orleans East) - October 6th
- District A- October 13th
- District D- October 20th
- District C (Algiers)/ District E (Lower 9) - October 27th
- District B- November 3rd
