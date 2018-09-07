Storms Stick Around Today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms will stick around on Friday, but somewhat drier air will try to build in late in the day and for the weekend. There will still be spotty storms over the weekend but plan for mostly dry days with more sun.
The deeper moisture moves back in next week as a front tries to drop south. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will cross our area, so fairly stormy conditions are expected through mid-week.
The tropical Atlantic is very active but there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
