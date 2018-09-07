Synagogue issues statement updating public on latest in vandalism case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A North Shore synagogue has issued a statement updating the public after their facility was vandalized.
NorthShore Jewish Congregation was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols Wednesday.
The synagogue thanked the community for their support.
“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our congregation, friends and neighbors in St. Tammany. The kind words and many offers we’ve received to help with cleanup efforts are greatly appreciated.
We are happy to report that a concerned community member has taken it upon themselves to clean the building, however, we will have many other opportunities for volunteering and engagement, starting with a public event we are hosting with other local organizations on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Our community is moving forward from this unfortunate incident, and we refuse to let this deter us from our congregation’s mission. We stand together firmly against all forms of hatred and bigotry. We call on everyone in St. Tammany, regardless of religion or background, to join us in this stance and carry it forward as we look toward observing the start of the Jewish New Year.”
A meeting was held with the Anti-Defamation League Thursday night to discuss the synagogue’s next steps.
The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans issued a statement regarding the incident:
"On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, the Northshore Jewish Congregation in Mandeville, Louisiana, was defaced with anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti. The Greater New Orleans Jewish community, represented by ADL (Anti-Defamation League), the New Orleans Clergy Council, and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, collectively condemns this despicable and cowardly act.
Anti-Semitism and white supremacist imagery and rhetoric have no place in our world. We thank those who have joined us in denouncing this act, and call upon our Greater New Orleans community at large to do the same.
Federation CEO Arnie D. Fielkow and Federation Board Chair Henry Miller commented jointly, “Our community remains unified in opposition to white supremacy. Hate for one is hate for all, and as such, we condemn all forms of bigotry and discrimination.”
ADL Regional Director (South Central Region) Aaron Ahlquist noted, “This odious act of anti-Semitic vandalism invoking white supremacist ideology comes at a time when we, as a society, are seeing a significant rise in anti-Semitic incidents - there was a 77% increase in anti-Semitic incidents last year alone. Hate of any kind must not be normalized, thus we hope that the entire community roundly condemns the vandalism at the Northshore Jewish Congregation. As part of that effort, ADL is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators of this crime.”
Rabbi Gabriel Greenberg, Chair of the New Orleans Clergy Council, said, “The Jewish community, and all of its rabbinic and clergy leadership, stands together with our brothers and sisters at the Northshore Jewish Congregation. We must rededicate our actions moving forward towards teshuva, tefila, u’tzedakah:repentance, crying out against injustice, and continuing to create holy and righteous communities here in southern Louisiana and the world. As we usher in the Jewish New Year of 5779, we hope for a year of unity, peace, and tolerance for all.”
The Mandeville Police Department said it is taking this incident very serious and are actively investigating the case as a potential hate crime until proven otherwise.
Detectives have reached out to surrounding law enforcement partners as well as confirmed with the synagogue that at this time there have been no other similar incidents at other area synagogues.
Police are asking anyone with any information about this crime, to call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-9711 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.
