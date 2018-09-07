Woman injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one woman injured.
Police reported the shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Tara Lane.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks area. She was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.