Woman injured in New Orleans East shooting
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 6, 2018 at 8:56 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 8:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one woman injured.

Police reported the shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of Tara Lane.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks area. She was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

