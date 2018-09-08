An inside look at Superdome safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You've likely heard of new security measures in place for the Superdome, there are also a lot of safeguards you don't see that help keep fans safe.
There’s no place like the Superdome on Saints game day. But as the ‘Who Dat Nation’ celebrates, others are hard at work.
"We want Saints fans to have a good time. We want to make sure, when they're watching the game, we're watching their back," said Eric Rommel, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in New Orleans.
Rommel says, for his agents and analysts, safeguards for Saints fans happen every day.
"We want to be sure the intelligence we're gathering Monday through Friday is then pushed out so we can be sure everyone knows the same amount of information and that we can all plan accordingly and react accordingly," Rommel explained.
Rommel says the FBI is continuously collecting and sifting through data, ensuring they're on top of any possible threats.
"Not just from New Orleans, but anything we may see as part of the bigger NFL picture and other stadiums because of so many games happening throughout the nation," he said.
Yet, Rommel says collecting intelligence is as much preventative as it is real time. You might not realize it, but the FBI is at the Superdome each game, ready to respond.
"We have special weapons and tactics SWAT teams, we have bomb techs, we have a number of other reactive teams on call and ready to go in the event something happens that we need to react to," said Rommel.
It takes about 3,000 people to run the Superdome on any given game day. Many of the people you see- food vendors, ticket takers, security guards and ushers- but many are working behind the scenes.
Doug Thornton is Executive Vice President of SMG. He says above the action on the field, a unified command post houses representatives from a slew a partners— from local and federal law enforcement to medical, building services, even traffic.
"The integrated command post gives us an opportunity to have eyes around the building and direct communication with our staff," explained Thornton.
It handles incidents throughout the game and, know it or not, every guest in the dome has direct access in case of emergency.
"They can text it into our command post and it goes right to a dispatcher who can immediately send someone to that point in the stadium to deal with that incident," Thornton said.
He says the NFL is aggressive. The command center started more than a decade ago but security measures are enhanced every year.
"I think the NFL has made security a priority because of the large crowds and, of course, the events that take place across the world, the unfortunate events," said Thornton.
Yet, at this point, Thornton says most fans expect, even welcome extra security. First, the walk-through metal detectors, then the clear bag policies that started three years back. It might have taken a little while, but fans adopted the policies.
Now, there's a new NFL mandate requiring all vehicles within a 100 foot perimeter of the building be screened by K-9's.
"People want to be safe and if it takes them a few more minutes to get into the building, it's no big deal," Thornton said.
A few more minutes to wait in exchange for three hours of safety and Saints football.
Thornton says the average wait to get through security at stadiums across the county is seven minutes but he says they regularly beat that time.
