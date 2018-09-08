‘I Dream of Jeannie’ co-star Bill Daily dead at 91

(RNN) - Comic actor Bill Daily, best known for his roles as Major Roger Healey on "I Dream of Jeannie" and Howard Borden on "The Bob Newhart Show" has died at the age of 91.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Daily's son confirmed his father died Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, NM. He said the actor's death was of natural causes.
"He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be happy about everything," his son told Variety.
In a Facebook post, a representative for Daily said there would be no memorial service or funeral for the actor. Instead, Daily wanted a party thrown.
"Remember the good times and be happy," wrote the actor's representative.
Though born in Des Moines, IA, in 1927, Daily grew up in Chicago, where he initially performed stand-up routines, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The actor began his television career on "Bewitched" and continued to appear on a variety of shows from the mid-1960s to the early 1990s, including "CHiPs," "ALF" and "Newhart."
In his two most famous roles on "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Bob Newhart Show," Daily played the comic foil, making sure the shows' tension never got out of hand.
Daily lived in Albuquerque, NM, for more than 30 years. He is survived by his son J. Patrick Daily.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.