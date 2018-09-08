Jesuit pulls away late to beat St. Paul’s, 34-24

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Both Jesuit and St. Paul’s entered week two winless but with reason to be encouraged by losses to proven title contenders, Warren Easton and Edna Karr, respectively. Tied at 24 in the fourth quarter, the Blue Jays scored ten unanswered to claim victory.
Senior quarterback Robert McMahon threw three of Jesuit’s touchdowns, with the fourth coming from Brayton Whittington on the ground. Jack Mashburn proved to be a dual-threat quarterback with his two touchdowns both in the running game.
Jesuit coach Mark Songy was proud of his team’s effort after the game “We finally made some big plays. We’re used to having people make big plays against us and tonight our guys really stepped it up and we made some big plays when it really counted. All of our guys really played 48 minutes, they were really locked in. I was real happy with that. I didn’t expect anything different. We’ll play for 48 minutes and then some, if we need to.”
The Blue Jays will travel to Baton Rouge to face Central in week three while St. Paul’s will go up to Memphis for a bout at Christian Brothers.
