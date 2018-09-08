Jesuit pulls away late to beat St. Paul’s, 34-24

Jesuit coach Mark Songy was proud of his team’s effort after the game “We finally made some big plays. We’re used to having people make big plays against us and tonight our guys really stepped it up and we made some big plays when it really counted. All of our guys really played 48 minutes, they were really locked in. I was real happy with that. I didn’t expect anything different. We’ll play for 48 minutes and then some, if we need to.”