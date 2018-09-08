Man arrested after high-speed chase from Abita Springs to Lacombe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man Friday afternoon after a vehicle chase from Abita Springs to Lacombe.
As the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotocs Task Force prepared to execute a warrant on a home in Abita Springs, the suspect, 36-year-old Jeffrey Diffata, left the residence in a Chevrolet HHR displaying a switched tag.
Detectives attempted to make a traffic stop after Difatta failed to use his turn signal. The vehicle failed to stop and entered the on-ramp on I-12 eastbound towards Slidell.
The pursuit continued on I-12 at a high rate of speed with the assistance of the STPSO Criminal Patrol Division. Difatta drove on the shoulder the road, and even exited and reentered the interstate while attempting to elude deputies. The vehicle came to a stop after deputies deployed spikes near the Highway 11 exit. Difatta lost control of the vehicle, struck another vehicle and then a concrete barrier.
Difatta was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and then later booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Difatta has been booked with negligent injury, failure to signal, switched tag, aggravated obstruction of the roadway, schedule III Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. He was also booked as a fugitive out of St. Bernard Parish.
The two women inside of the vehicle that was struck were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for moderate injuries.
During the pursuit, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force returned to the Abita Springs home to complete the search warrant. Deputies also arrested and booked 28-year-old Sarah Fanning, 47-year-old Jeffrey Vinson, 32-year-old Andrew Daquin and 36-year-old Jeremy Meinecke.
