Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Covington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a man in Covington.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday on Lee Road near the intersection of Stafford Road.
According to investigators, Fredrick E. Lawshe of Covington was riding his 1999 Honda motorcycle southbound on Lee Road when he entered a curve in the road. While in the curve, Lawshe crossed the center line into the northbound lane where he crashed into a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado head on.
Lawshe was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 49-year-old Jeffery E. Graves, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to St. Tammany Parish Hospital for treatment.
Investigators do not believe that impairment played a factor in the crash. As part of the investigation, blood samples were collected from both drivers and the samples will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.