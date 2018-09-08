NOPD: Woman robs French Quarter store at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a French Quarter store Friday afternoon.
Police say the robbery happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Royal Street.
An unknown white female walked into Lush Cosmetics carrying two bags and posing as a customer. The female then walked up to the counter, brandished a gun and demanded all of the money in the register. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store on foot with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect was last seen making a right on Esplanade Avenue and then in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
