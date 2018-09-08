Summer Storms Through Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A drier start to Saturday with afternoon storms dumping a good amount of rain in some locations. While many remained dry isolated storms left behind as much as 3 inche of rain in some areas. This more typical pattern continues through the weekend with rain tapering off after sunset and storms building during the heat of the day. The tropical Atlantic is hot right now with a number of systems right on schedule as we are in the most active part of hurricane season. None of the current systems are an immeadiate threat. We will watch closely as they develop and move west. We won’t really be able to tell if any of the current storms will pose a risk to the Gulf for at least a week and then we will still have to evaluate a more specific forecast.