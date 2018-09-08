Two men killed in early morning crash in St. James Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two men early Saturday morning in St. James Parish.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on LA 3127 near LA 3219.
According to investigators, 24-year-old Patrick Miller of Columbus, Georgia was driving his 2011 Mazda 3 northbound on LA 3127 when for unknown reasons he crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier traveling southbound head-on. The impact caused the the Chevy Cavalier to run off of the side of the roadway, roll onto its roof and burst into flames.
Miller, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Chevy Cavalier, 31-year-old Raymond Walker of Martin, Tennessee, was also pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a factor in the crash. Blood samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
