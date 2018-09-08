Two New Orleans East strip clubs reach consent agreement with ATC

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans East strip clubs have reached a consent agreement with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco and Control.
The ATC suspended the licenses for Visions, She She’s and Passions in August after the clubs were raided.
During the raid, investigators say they found club workers involved in prostitution and drugs.
Two of the clubs, She She’s and Visions, reached a consent agreement which forces each club to serve a 12 day active suspension. Any new offenses will result in reinstatement of a deferred 30 day suspension and additional fines and penalties. Plus, the clubs will be required to hire more security, provide regular employee training, follow through with better screening of employees and have a zero tolerance policy for workers engaged in criminal activity.
The third club involved in the raid, Passions, has requested a continuance. A hearing is set for next month.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.