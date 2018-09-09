Bucs leading shootout over the Saints at halftime, 31-24

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints haven’t won a regular season opener since 2013. Today against the Bucs, that streak of futility appeared to be nearing it’s end with the Saints 9.5-point favorites. Well, don’t tell that to Tampa. The Bucs lead at halftime over the Black and Gold, 31-24.
The Saints started off the scoring with an unconventional play. Drew Brees lined up at receiver, Taysom Hill at quarterback. Kamara took the handoff from Hill for a 5-yard touchdown, giving the Black and Gold a 7-0 advantage.
The Bucs answered on the very next drive, Ryan Fitzpatrick found a wide open DeSean Jackson for a 58-yard touchdown. The Saints defense suffered a blown coverage, with Vonn Bell the culprit.
The Bucs continued scoring, this time on a Ryan Fitzpatrick QB keeper. The 3-yard touchdown gave Tampa their first lead of the contest, 14-10.
You can’t keep the Saints offense down for long, Brees responded on the Black and Gold’s very next possession. No. 9 hit Ted Ginn, Jr. in stride for a 28-yard score. The pitch-and-catch spotted the Saints a 17-14 lead.
The Bucs scored 17 unanswered points, including a Fitzpatrick to Chris Godwin 9-yard touchdown connection, and a Justin Evans 34-yard fumble return for a score. The Saints turnover, and eventual touchdown, gave Tampa a 31-17 lead.
The Saints responded right before half, Brees connected for a 6-yard touchdown with Michael Thomas.
Brees finished the first half with 238 yards passing, with two touchdowns.
