Garland Gillen AP poll: Miss. State moves into top 10, LSU drops a spot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After week two of the regular season, no movement in my AP top 5. But, a ton of the other voters have been picking Clemson No. 2, but I've stuck with Georgia.
The Bulldogs with one of the most impressive wins on the road, beating South Carolina 41-17. The Gamecocks were ranked going into this contest, well not anymore after this Georgia beatdown.
The Bulldogs of Mississippi State also in my top 10 after a convincing road win at Kansas State. Kylin Hill ran for 211, with 2 TDs. That vaulted Hail State to the tenth spot in my rankings. State host the Ragin' Cajuns next weekend.
LSU drops a spot in my poll to 12, after a so-so showing against the Lions of Southeastern.
Yes, Stephen Sullivan made one of the plays of the night with this Hail Mary grab at the end of the second quarter, but Burrow was pressured all night, and took way too many hits. Sliding will be a must next week against Auburn for Burrow, or he might not be in the contest long.
One of my new entrants into the poll is at No. 20, the Arizona State Sun Devils. Herm Edwards and his squad pulled off a pretty sweet upset, beating Michigan State in Tempe.
Two marquee matchup this coming week, LSU at Auburn, and Ohio State at TCU. The Buckeyes last game without Urban Meyer. He reurns from suspension the next week against Tulane.
