Gordon Plaza residents rally for “fair and just relocation” from toxic wastes

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - Gordon Plaza residents rallied to fight for relocation from their toxic neighborhood.
Fed up residents and the New Orleans Peoples Assembly called on Mayor Latoya Cantrell for help.
"We're out here for fair and just relocation. We're living on a toxic landfill that we didn't know was toxic until 1994," Marilyn Amar said.
That's when the EPA declared Gordon Plaza a Superfund clean up site after finding contaminated soil and groundwater with hazardous chemicals.
The neighborhood used to be the site of the Agriculture Street Landfill, where debris from Hurricane Betsy was thrown away and burned.
"I decided that I would buy a home because of the american dream of owning a home. It was designed for low-income families," Amar said.
On top of the toxic soil are these blighted, abandoned properties that have been fenced off since after Hurricane Katrina.
"That's Press Park, where there were residents prior to Katrina who lived in townhouses," Lydwina Hurst said.
Community members say they've reached out to the mayor, with no luck.
"We tried to get in touch with our Mayor Latoya Cantrell numerous of times to meet with us so that we can explain to her about what's going on, and we have not been able to get a response from her as of yet," Shannon Rainey.
FOX 8 reached out to the Mayor’s office about the concerns. Communications Director Michael Tidwell said, “Due to pending litigation, the Mayor’s office is unable to make specific comment at this time. Mayor Cantrell has heard from the residents, and will fully explore the possibilities in working toward a positive resolution.”
“We’re trying to let everybody know how we are still living 13 years after Katrina...we’re tired,” Rainey said.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.