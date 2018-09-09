Kenner Recreation Department prohibited from using Nike apparel or equipment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of Kenner has banned the use of Nike products at the city's recreation centers according to a post shared on social media.
In the memo signed by Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, it tells Chad Pitfield, Director of the Kenner Parks and Recreation Department, that "Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation facility".
District 1 council member Gregory Carroll confirmed that the memo was authentic.
Carroll posted a response to the memo on the City of Kenner, District 1 Facebook page.
We reached out to a spokesperson for the City of Kenner who says they have no comment at this time.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.