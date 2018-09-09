LSU shuts out SELU in home opener, 31-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - BATON ROUGE, LA - The LSU defense pitched a shutout Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, 31-0, as the 11th-ranked Tigers forced three turnovers and held Southeastern Louisiana to 65 rushing yards.
LSU (2-0) next returns to the road, traveling to face Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 15. The game will be televised by CBS and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana fell to 0-2.
Along with its stellar defensive performance, LSU was led by running back Nick Brossette, who had 137 of LSU's 184 net rushing yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 10-of-20 passes for 151 yards with two touchdowns. Burrow also ran for a touchdown, as did running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy continued his perfect start in 2018, as the senior transfer made his only attempt from 50 yards. He’s made all five of his field goals and all seven of his PATs.
Scoring plays:
- J. Burrow pass,to J. Chase for 9 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - 7-0
- J. Burrow run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - 14-0
- C. Tracy 50 yd FG GOOD - 17-0
- J. Burrow pass,to S. Sullivan for 40 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - 24-0
- C. Edwards-Helaire run for 7 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK) - 31-0
