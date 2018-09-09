Nicondra: Storms increase for the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We saw just a few downpours over the weekend. The vast majority of the area was dry, but if you did get in on the rain, the totals were pretty impressive - near and inch or more.
More of the area will see showers and thunderstorms moving into the day on Monday. It’s not out of the question it’s a wet commute for some as a nearby frontal boundary will be a focal point for more rain over the first few days of the week. The boundary should hang around into Thursday and then began to fall apart, allowing more typical coverage of 30 to 40 percent as we head into next weekend.
The additional cloud cover and rain will help keep temps a degree or two below normal in the mid- to upper-80s. The tropics are busy, but no immeadiate threats.
