NOPD: Man robbed of backpack in Mid-City parking lot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man and a woman were robbed in a Mid-City parking lot Saturday afternoon.
According to the victims, they were leaving the club in the 3800 block of Ulloa Street around 4:20 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown male in the parking lot. The suspect placed an unknown object in the the male victim’s side and told him to, “lay it down”. The victim complied ans the suspect grabbed the victim’s backpack containing a computer, two cell phones and a tablet before fleeing.
Police describe the suspect as a light skin black male in his mid-20s. He was seen wearing a black cap, black hoodie and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
