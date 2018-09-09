Police: Man accused of rape, human trafficking in Louisiana

By Marie Simoneaux | September 8, 2018 at 8:26 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 9:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old Guatemalan man accused of raping and trafficking a juvenile girl was arrested in Farmerville, Louisiana Thursday (Sept. 6), according to Louisiana State Police.

Nicolas Asig was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on charges of human trafficking, second-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. The victim -- who is also from Guatemala -- was safely recovered, police said.

Asig’s bond was set at $1.2 million, according to police.

State police ask anyone with information about human trafficking activities to report it immediately and contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

