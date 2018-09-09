Police release surveillance of Royal St. robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Royal Street Friday afternoon.
The suspect walked into the Lush Cosmetics store located in the 500 block of Royal St. around 5:30 p.m. posing as a customer. She approached the counter, brandished a gun and demanded all of the money in the register. The cashier replied and the suspect fled the store on foot.
Police say the suspect is described as a white female with a pale complexion, approximately 5′4″ tall with a slender build. She is believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s with multiple tattoos on her arms. The suspect is also described as having scabs or scars around her mouth.
She is believed to have been wearing a wig during the robbery. Her actual hair is believed to be extremely light colored or almost white.
If anyone has any information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact Eighth District Detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
