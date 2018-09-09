Runaway kangaroo found on Louisiana highway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A kangaroo disrupted morning traffic in a small town in Caldwell Parish when it escaped its home and was found hoping along Louisiana 126 Thursday (Sept. 7), according to local police.
The Grayson Police Department said on Facebook that Assistant Chief Freddy Mercer was driving along the highway during school traffic when he saw the kangaroo. Mercer captured the animal and returned him to his family, after taking some selfies, of course.
It was not clear how Roo got away from his home, but the animal did not appear to be injured and no accidents were caused from his excursion.
