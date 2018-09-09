Tulane registers first victory of the season against Nicholls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Nicholls kept their contest with Tulane close in the first half, but depth, and a strong running game, finally helped the Wave register their first win of the season, 42-17.
“Really happy with the win. Different than the last time I was here. These are tough ballgames to play. I was telling our athletic director. If they upset us, everyone remembers this game forever. Tomorrow afternoon, it’ll be yesterday’s news. Tulane is supposed to win this game when you play here,” said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.
A huge difference-maker in the game, Corey Dauphine. His two big touchdown runs deflated the Colonel defense, and showed the Wave faithful they have new running back to rely on Uptown.
“You’ve got to be able to stop the run. They did a great job, tremendous job in the second half. We got out of our gaps a couple of times and missed some tackles. But hey, they’ve got a good ball club. They did a good job,” said Nicholls Head Coach Tim Rebowe.
"He really played well. Six carries, 152 yards. I think he came up just a whisker short of the yards per carry record for Tulane, said Fritz.
The Texas Tech transfer could’ve got a lot more yards against Nicholls, but dehydration got the best of him.
“Yeah, it’s been a while since I played. So my adrenaline was up there. Plus, I need to get back in game shape,” said Tulane running back Corey Dauphine.
“Unfortunately, he got dehydrated. Had to go in before half. We were trying to feed him the ball quite a bit more. It’s one of the things he has to work on,” said Fritz.
