VIDEO: Golden Band from Tiger Land helps man with proposal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marriage proposals can be simple or they can be over the top. But for a LSU fan, this proposal couldn’t be any more perfect.
While tailgating outside of LSU’s Tiger Stadium with his girlfriend Allison Vergona, Nicholas Ekker popped the big question. But before asking her to marry him, he had one favor to ask of LSU’s Golden Band from Tiger Land.
Ekker asked the tubas to play “Hey Baby”. As the tubas began to play, Ekker walked Vergona over to the band and got down on one knee. In tears, Vergona accepted the proposal.
On her Facebook page along with video of the proposal, Vergona posted, " Shoutout to The Golden Band from Tiger Land for making this moment even more special! We always love watching the drum line warm up before games. Nicholas had this in the works for a few months. The tubas played “Hey Baby” while he proposed!!"
Best wishes to the happy couple.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.