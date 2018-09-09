Wide receiver Cameron Meredith among inactives for Saints-Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith is inactive for the Saints game against the Bucs. Meredith is healthy, but didn’t make the cut with a deep receiving core.
Other Saints inactives: Offensive lineman Will Clapp and Andrus Peat, defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth and Mitchell Loewen, cornerback P.J. Williams, and tight end Dan Arnold.
Meredith has healed from the major knee injury that sidelined him last year, and got work in the Saints preseason games.
The Saints will have receivers on their active roster today: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Jr., rookie Tre’Quan Smith, Tommylee Lewis, and second-year receiver Austin Carr.
