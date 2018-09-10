After Further Review: Bucs give Saints early season wake-up call

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Welcome to the 2018 season, where the Saints will never have to worry about their opponents overlooking them. That’s the price you pay for being a preseason Super Bowl contender.
If any player thought this year was going to be easy and that they would simply pick up where 2017 left off, Tampa Bay was there to offer them a firm wake-up call.
It’s a new season and the target on the Saints’ back is even bigger. Things are not about to get real. Thanks to the Bucs, they already are. The Saints aren’t sneaking up on anyone. Truthfully, they stopped sneaking up on teams by November of last year. The Saints aren’t suffering from a lack of respect around the league. Instead, they’re getting the ultra-respect by their opponents.
With that kind of focus week-to-week, the Saints must match the intensity. When they don’t, games like Sunday’s against the Bucs can and will occur.
Tampa Bay made the Saints defense, one that greatly improved a season ago, look silly. Not a single player on that side of the ball had a performance that would even be considered average. The pass rush was non-existent. Their run defense was gashed. Their secondary looked like a group that had never played together.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was there to take advantage. The Saints knew Fitzpatrick was capable of quality play, especially in small windows. They acknowledged as much all week. But on Sunday, he was prolific.
He put on a “Fitzmagic show” and gashed the Saints with big play after big play. What’s worse is a large percentage of those plays were made to receivers that were wide open.
It was the type of performance that reminded coach Sean Payton of an era he has no intention of returning to.
“That’s not the type of game that suits us and that’s the type of game we’ve played in years past as a .500 team. We have a lot of work to do and a lot of things to correct.”
The good news is there’s still plenty of time to get that done. Being 0-1 is not a death sentence. They overcame it last year as well. Perhaps this can be the game they need to reset their focus and understand the status quo may not be good enough.
The run of 2017 is done. The reality of 2018 is here. It’s one the Saints must accept to be the Super Bowl contender they know they can be.
