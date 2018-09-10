Bruce: Rain Chances On The Rise This Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances are on the rise this week, as a frontal boundary drops southward, more of the area will see showers and thunderstorms today. This will be the focal point of higher rain chances over the next few days. The boundary will start to fall apart late week allowing more typical coverage of 30 to 40 percent as we head into the weekend.
The additional cloud cover and rain will help keep temperatures slightly below normal in the mid to upper 80s.
The tropical Atlantic is very busy with Hurricanes Florence, Isaac, and Helene. While there are no threats to Southeast Louisiana at this time, later this week Florence will pose a dangerous threat to the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states. Isaac is also expected to impact the Lesser Antilles by late week, then move into the Caribbean Sea. Helene will curve out to sea in the Central Atlantic. Additionally, there is an area of potential development in the western Gulf of Mexico by late week.
