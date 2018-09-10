CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations

(CNN/RNN) – Longtime CBS chief executive Les Moonves resigned Sunday amid new allegations of sexual misconduct.
Moonves ran CBS for two decades. CNN reported his ouster Sunday evening.
A report in the New Yorker magazine in July detailed allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Moonves. Six women accused him in that article.
His resignation came after the New Yorker published a follow-up article Sunday, in which six more women accused Moonves of sexual harassment or assault.
Moonves admitted after the first New Yorker article that he may have made some women uncomfortable, but insisted he ultimately respected "'no' means 'no.'"
His departure is effective immediately, according to CNN.
