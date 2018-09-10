Drew Brees reacts to loss to Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints started the new season with a loss against Division rivals The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Late in the 4th quarter, it looked like The Saints tried to make a comeback, but it didn’t work.
The Saints lost 48 to 40.
Saints Quarterback Drew Brees said while the team didn’t start the way they wanted, he is confident in the team.
“Absolutely yes, we can turn it around,” Brees said. "You know, we talked a lot about the first game and how important that is and to get off to a winning start. Unfortunately, that was not the case.
Brees said there is still a lot of football left to be played.
