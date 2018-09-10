Gas line explosion causes evacuations in Pennsylvania

BEAVER COUNTY, PA (RNN) - A gas line explosion in Pennsylvania has lit up the sky early Monday, and officials said people are being evacuated, WTAE reported.
The explosion was reported at around 5 a.m. in Center Township in Beaver County, which is northeast of Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.
Homes within a mile and 1/2 of the explosion site are being evacuated, and Central Valley School District has canceled all classes Monday because of the blast, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said.
