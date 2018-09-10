Gas line explosion causes evacuations in Pennsylvania

A gas line explosion has lit up the night sky in Pennsylvania. (Source: WPXI/CNN) ((Source: WPXI/CNN))
By Kimberly L. Wright | September 10, 2018 at 5:19 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:38 AM

BEAVER COUNTY, PA (RNN) - A gas line explosion in Pennsylvania has lit up the sky early Monday, and officials said people are being evacuated, WTAE reported.

The explosion was reported at around 5 a.m. in Center Township in Beaver County, which is northeast of Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.

Homes within a mile and 1/2 of the explosion site are being evacuated, and Central Valley School District has canceled all classes Monday because of the blast, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said.

