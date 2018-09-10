High School Player of Week 2 Voting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South Louisiana’s high school football season is only two weeks old, but there’s already been some epic performances. The following are the nominees for top week two honors:
QB T.J. Finley, Ponchatoula- Threw 7 touchdown passes, and ran for two touchdowns in a 64-63 victory over Denham Springs.
QB Lance Legendre, Warren Easton- Threw 5 touchdown passes, and ran for one score in a 48-20 triumph against Brother Martin.
RB Ronnie Jackson, Karr- Rushed for 246 yards, 2 touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Landry-Walker
You can vote here http://www.fox8live.com/player/ now until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced on FOX 8 Football Friday at 10:35 p.m.
