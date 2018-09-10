Hunt for fugitives wanted in Texas ends in officer-involved shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - The pursuit of two people wanted in Texas ended Monday with a St. John deputy shooting the suspects in the River Gardens neighborhood.
The deputy fired shots near the intersection of Felicity and Annunciation streets.
“It sounded like it was forever, you know? It may have just been a few, but it sounded like it was forever,” Ronald McCoy said.
McCoy lives just down the street from where he heard gunshots ring out.
“I just went blank 'cause like I said, this is normally a quiet neighborhood,” McCoy said. “Now, I don’t know. Just got some strange people coming into the community.”
U.S. Marshal Scott Illing says those gunshots came from an officer with their Fugitive Task Force, which had been searching for two suspects wanted out of Amarillo, Texas.
"Both wanted for aggravated battery and assault on DPS officers in Texas. We've been searching for them for several days. The Task Force officers located them this morning and attempted the traffic stop here," Illing said.
He says after the stop was made, a woman and man tried to escape, almost hitting the Task Force officers.
"The Task Force officer for St. John was almost injured and he felt it necessary to take action," Illing said.
Illing says the officer fired at the vehicle, shooting the man once in the shoulder and hand.
The woman sustained a graze wound. The two then drove to the VA Hospital.
"Both subjects are in custody at this time. Neither one of them have life-threatening injuries," Illing said.
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says the officer wasn't injured.
“Currently he’s at the hospital being checked. He appears to be fine, as were all the other officers that were involved,” Tregre said.
Investigators say the suspects did not live in the neighborhood, but believe they are from New Orleans.
Some neighbors say they have seen the suspects around.
"I know for a fact they don't live here, but they're frequent visitors," McCoy said.
NOPD is leading the investigation with assistance from State Police.
“Certainly this classifies as a police-involved shooting, and we’re following the protocols that were built in New Orleans with our consent decree and partnership with all these agencies that you see here,” NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said.
They did not say whether the St. John officer will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
