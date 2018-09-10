JPSO: Teen arrested, man wanted in Terrytown murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old boy is accused of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Terrytown man who was fatally injured near a shopping plaza on Terry Parkway Saturday afternoon (Sept. 8), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Yazan Omar was arrested Saturday after authorities found the victim suffering from multiple injuries near 93 Terry Parkway around 3:10 p.m. Investigators believe the victim’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma, JPSO said.
Omar was initially booked on accusations of attempted murder, but his charge was increased to second-degree murder after the victim died.
Investigators are searching for a second suspect -- 40-year-old Saleh Omar -- who is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the incident, according to JPSO.
Officials did not provide additional details Sunday night, but ask anyone with information regarding Saleh Omar’s location to contact detectives at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.