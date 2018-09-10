Juan’s World: Didn’t We See This Coming?

On Sunday, the truth was on the field. This Saints defense isn’t what it was last season. In fact, Sean Payton was quick to remind the media and his players that what happened last season doesn’t dictate what could happen this season. And he’s right. Giving up over 500-yards of offense was a reminder. Getting beat by a drum in the secondary was a reminder. Thinking it’ll all be ok, that it was just one bad game, is what fans want to hear. But is that really being honest? Or is it a sign of a bigger problem?