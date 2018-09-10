Juan’s World: Didn’t We See This Coming?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World, and I have to ask: Didn’t we see this coming? Didn’t we see this kind of performance by the Saints defense coming? I mean, throughout the preseason, what we saw in Sunday’s opener, we saw in the preseason games. A defense that would struggle to get pressure on the quarterback. A defense that would struggle to stop the run. A defense that could now slow an offensively competent team down.
On Sunday, the truth was on the field. This Saints defense isn’t what it was last season. In fact, Sean Payton was quick to remind the media and his players that what happened last season doesn’t dictate what could happen this season. And he’s right. Giving up over 500-yards of offense was a reminder. Getting beat by a drum in the secondary was a reminder. Thinking it’ll all be ok, that it was just one bad game, is what fans want to hear. But is that really being honest? Or is it a sign of a bigger problem?
We will find that out beginning next week when the Cleveland Browns come to the Dome. In the meantime, let’s celebrate the fact that Drew Brees is still able to carry a team when need be. He needed to on Sunday and maybe, probably, could’ve, should’ve led this team all the way back. If not for the defense struggling to get off the field on a 3rd and 11.
The Saints will face a handful of other quarterbacks that, on paper and based on their past, are better than the Bucs' Ryan Fitzpatrick is. How they handle that is a mystery.
But, one thing’s for sure. They can’t turn in another performance like the one they gave us on Sunday. If they do, then the outlook of this season will take a major U-turn. And it’s way too early to start talking about that.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World....Excellent!!!
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.