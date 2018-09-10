LSU ready to re-focus after sluggish performance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Since the year 2000, the home team in the LSU vs. Auburn series is a whopping 16-2. With Auburn favored by nine and a half points right now, it's a trend that most expect to stay the same. But not the Tigers, who believe they have what it takes to pull their second upset of the season.
“To be a great football team, you have to win on the road, and you have to win on the road in the SEC in a hostile environment,” says LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “I want our team to get used to this. It’s what we have to do. We have to go out there and play very good. We can’t let it be a factor.”
And while it will be a daunting task, playing as an underdog on the road is almost sure to give LSU the same fire they had to open the season against Miami - a fire that was noticably missing agaisnt FCS opponent Southeastern on Saturday.
“That feeling was not there against Southeastern Louisiana, and we all knew it,” says Orgeron. “We went through it, and we’re glad we won the game. But we’re going to need to have that intensity and more throughout the whole game. This is a better football team than Miami. We know that.”
Adding to the rivalry is the result of the last time they faced Auburn on the road back in 2016, a loss that cost then-LSU head coach Les Miles his job. For those who were there, it still leaves a sour taste.
“I was in the game during that final drive, that final two-minute drive,” says senior offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield. “We ended up running out of time. We didn’t get the snap off. We thought we won the game, but we didn’t. Of course, that fueled a lot of emotion.”
“Coach Miles did a great job for everybody over here,” says Orgeron. “That was an emotional time for everybody. Unexpected things happened, but that’s football. We dealt with it, and we moved on.”
And now, two years later, hopefully they’ve learned from those mistakes as well.
