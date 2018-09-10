Nicondra: More storms for the work week, tropics active at peak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some storms will be around Monday afternoon lingering into the evening with a weak frontal boundary sitting across the region, providing a focus for more showers and thunderstorms than average.
Expect even more coverage on Tuesday with a low moving across the region. Rain chances stay elevated through the middle of the week and right now are expected to drop back to near long-term averages for the weekend. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy at night with lows in the upper- to mid-70s and highs in the mid- to upper-80s.
We will pay extra attention to what’s going on in the Caribbean over the next several days. An area of storminess is being watched for development as it slowly drifts north across the Yucatan Peninsula. We may see more development by the end of the week. Right now it appears this system would be more of a rainmaker for Texas and Mexico. We will continue to monitor its progress.
The peak of hurricane season is traditionally September 10, and it’s living up to statistics with three named storms in the Atlantic.
The Caribbean disturbance is expected to push toward the Gulf over the next five days.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.