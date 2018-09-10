NOPD investigating homicide on Dryades street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday at the intersection of Second and Dryades streets.
Around 10:46 p.m. officers responded to a report of an aggravated battery by shooting in the block.
Officers found an unresponsive male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.
