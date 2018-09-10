Paul McCartney returns to New Orleans in 2019

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Paul McCartney returns to the Smoothie King Center on May 23, 2019 for one night only as part of the “The Freshen Up” tour 2019. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.
“The Freshen Up” tour is McCartney’s first outing following the release of his brand new studio album, “Egypt Station,” released September 7 on Capitol Records and generating rave reviews.
The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a show: Nearly three hours nightly of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs from McCartney’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.
McCartney and his band have played an unparalleled range of venues and locations throughout the Americas, the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and all points between: outside the Coliseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert in 1966, a 2016 week in the California desert that included two headline sets at the historic Desert Trip festival and a jam-packed club gig for a few hundred lucky fans at Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, and even one performance broadcast live into Space!
Featuring McCartney’s band of the last 15+ years – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) –and constantly upgraded state of the art audio and video technology that ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house, a Paul McCartney concert is never anything short of life-changing.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, September 13 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone 800-745-3000, and the Smoothie King Center Box Office.
For further information, please visit Paul McCartney’s website.
