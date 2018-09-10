Plaquemines council receives push back on new hunting fees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Plaquemines Parish received some push back from sportsmen on new hunting fees.
The parish council signed off on an ordinance addressing illegal use of about 40,000 acres.
It includes a $50 fee for parish residents, and $250 for everyone else.
Parish attorney Peter Barbee said the agreement will allow those hunting lawfully peace of mind while discouraging those who make money off of parish land without permission.
The cost isn’t sitting well with some sportsmen.
“If I live across the parish line, it costs me more to process this liability waiver than it does if I live on the side of the street that is inside the parish,” said Daryl Carpenter.
Barbee said the parish is not concerned with anglers because they are utilizing navigable waterways, which are state owned.
“Frankly, some people were pushing back and forth, hunting on our land, claiming it was theirs and I just want to get that straight because good fences make for good neighbors," said Barbee.
