Rain Chances Increase To Start The Week

The tropical Atlantic is very busy with Hurricanes Florence, Isaac, and Helene. While there are no threats to Southeast Louisiana at this time, later this week Florence will pose a dangerous threat to the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states. Isaac is also expected to impact the Lesser Antilles by late week, then move into the Caribbean Sea. Helene will curve out to sea in the Central Atlantic. Additionally, there is an area of potential development in the western Gulf of Mexico by late week.