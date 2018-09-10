Report: Former LSU star Jeremy Hill out for the season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former LSU and current New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill’s 2018 season has come to a quick end, according to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport.
The former Tiger star tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Pats' season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
This was Hill’s first regular season game for New England after spending the last four years in Cincinnati. He had four carries for 25 yards against the Texans before the injury.
In 55 NFL games, Hill has carried the ball 708 times for 2,898 yards and scored 29 touchdowns.
At LSU, the Redemptorist High School star played in 23 games and started 16.
He left LSU with 345 carries for 2,156 yards and 28 touchdowns.
In 2014, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Hill in the second-round of the NFL Draft Pick with the No. 55 overall pick.
