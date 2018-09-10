Report: Terrytown man strangled, smothered and beat to death in vacant store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was found severely injured and bound with duct tape inside an empty store front in a Terrytown strip mall Saturday afternoon (Sept. 8), the day before he died of asphyxia by strangulation and smothering, the Jefferson Parish coroner’s office told our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
The coroner’s office identified the victim as Mohamed Mezlini of Terrytown, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reported.
Two brothers are suspected in Mezlini’s death, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office. Yazan Omar, 17, was arrested Saturday on an attempted murder charge, which was increased to a second-degree murder charge following Mezlini’s death. Investigators are still searching for his older brother -- 40-year-old Saleh Omar -- who will be charged with second-degree murder when he is located, JPSO said.
Mezlini was found unresponsive around 3:10 p.m. Saturday in a vacant store rented by Saleh Omar inside a shopping center at 93 Terry Parkway, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reported. Saleh Omar also rents the neighboring store, where he runs a cellphone repair business.
Yazan Omar told detectives he was not inside the vacant store when Mezlini was beaten, but indicated his brother was, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reported. Multiple witnesses including Yazan Omar, told investigators Saleh Omar was seen with blood on his face before fleeing the scene in his vehicle, according to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Growing concerned after Saleh Omar left, witnesses forced open the empty store’s door and found Mezlini unconscious inside. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.