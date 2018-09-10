Report: Two NOPD officers arrested in separate incidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two New Orleans Police Department officers were arrested Sunday in different traffic-related incidents, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
According to the report, Brandon Scruggs, 33 was booked on charges of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.
The report says he was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail around 4:25 a.m. Monday after his arrest on Sunday.
Court records show Orleans Criminal District Judge Franz Zibilich set bond for him on Monday, though records do not state the bond amount, according to the report.
Records showed Scruggs was released from jail shortly before 10:40 a.m. Monday.
A NOPD roster from June listed Scruggs as a senior police officer and said he first joined NOPD in 2010 and was rehired in 2014.
The second officer, Tonishia Goodwin, 32, was booked on charges of DWI and following too close, according to the report.
The report says Goodwin was booked into the jail about 10:35 p.m. Sunday.
Goodwin held the rank of senior police officer and has been with NOPD since March 2009, according to the report.
