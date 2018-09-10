2 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two people were sent to the hospital in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at Felicity and Annunciation Streets.
According to NOPD, there are two victims. One person was shot, one did not suffer a gunshot wound.
Both victims are at an area hospital, according to NOPD.
NOPD said the officer-involved shooting was “not necessarily NOPD,” and that multiple agencies are involved.
This is a developing story. FOX 8 is on scene.
