2 sent to hospital in officer-involved shooting
By Meg Gatto | September 10, 2018 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 12:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two people were sent to the hospital in an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Felicity and Annunciation Streets.

According to NOPD, there are two victims. One person was shot, one did not suffer a gunshot wound.

Both victims are at an area hospital, according to NOPD.

NOPD said the officer-involved shooting was “not necessarily NOPD,” and that multiple agencies are involved.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 is on scene.

