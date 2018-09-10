Tigers check in at No. 12, 13 in newest football polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU moved up one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll and dropped one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after a 31-0 victory over SLU.
The Tigers are ranked No. 13 in the Coaches Poll, up from No. 15.
SEC teams in the Coaches Poll:
(1) Alabama
(3) Georgia
(7) Auburn
(13) LSU
(16) Miss. State
LSU moved down one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 12.
SEC teams in the AP Poll:
(1) Alabama
(3) Georgia
(7) Auburn
(12) LSU
(16) Miss. State
The Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 20 and 21 in ths week’s polls after a 77-0 win against the Savannah State Tigers.
LSU travels to the Plains to face the Auburn Tigers Saturday, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS,
