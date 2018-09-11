Amber alert issued for 2 children taken by mom wanted for murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An Amber alert was issued overnight for Armani, 8, and Anijah Kelley, 4, who are believed to be in danger.
According to police, Arriel Bryant, 28, shot and killed Richard Kelley, 30, and fled with her kids after an argument on the 900 block of Alahambra Road.
The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. on September 10, officers say the victim was deceased at the scene from multiple gun shot wounds.
According to police, an argument had ensued between suspect and victim and suspect shot victim and then left with their two children in a vehicle.
The vehicle was found, but the Bryant and children have not been located.
Bryant is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall, 140 pounds; with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Armani Kelley or Anijah Kelley is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.