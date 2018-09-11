BRUCE: The Tropics Remain Very Active

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bruce: We are in the week of the peak of hurricane season. There are 2 hurricanes, a tropical storm and an area of disturbed weather. The biggest issue is category 4 hurricane Florence threatening the Carolina coast in the next 3 days. We have to watch Isaac as he is expected to move west into the Caribbean Sea. Also in the western Caribbean Sea is a disturbance that may become a named storm over the next 3-5 days. Stay tuned.